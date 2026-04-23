Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College issues clarification after student protests over hostel conditions

NEW DELHI: A day after widespread student protests over deteriorating hostel conditions, the administration of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) issued an official clarification addressing key concerns raised by residents, including sanitation, mess facilities, stray dogs, and lack of cooling infrastructure.

In a statement on Wednesday, the college acknowledged that multiple grievances had been flagged by students in recent weeks. The administration said that a series of meetings with student representatives, hostel authorities, and officials had been conducted to review the situation and outline corrective measures.

On hostel hygiene and infrastructure, the college stated that efforts are underway to optimise staff deployment, regulate leave, and seek additional manpower from higher authorities. However, on the contentious issue of mess facilities, the administration distanced itself from daily operations, noting that the hostel mess is run under a contractual arrangement managed by the students’ union.