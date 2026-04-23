Tajpuria gang shooter arrested in Rohini after brief police encounter

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 40-year-old alleged member of the Tillu Tajpuria gang after a brief exchange of fire in the Rohini area, officials said. He was allegedly in touch with fugitive members of the Tillu Tajpuria and Kaushal Chaudhary gang gangs operating from abroad through an encrypted application, the officials further said.

The accused, identified as Robin alias Babloo alias Rohit alias Ramraj, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, is a life convict in two murder cases and had also been sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under the Explosive Substances Act for carrying a hand grenade, police said.

“Police received a tip-off on Tuesday regarding the movement of Robin, a parole jumper and proclaimed offender associated with the Tillu Tajpuria gang. He was expected to meet associates near Barwala Chowk in Rohini Sector-36 to search a new hideout,” said DCP(Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya.

“Acting on the input, a trap was laid. At around 10.25 pm, the suspect was spotted on a motorcycle. When signalled to stop and surrender, he opened fire at the police team. The police retaliated in self-defence. Robin sustained a bullet injury and was shifted to a nearby hospital,” the DCP said.

Police said that in 2008, Robin had murdered Munna Singh after a dispute related to a personal relationship. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. In April 2015, after jumping parole, he allegedly murdered a key eyewitness—his girlfriend’s brother—along with an associate, by abducting him at gunpoint and later shooting him. He was again convicted to life imprisonment.

During interrogation, Robin disclosed that he had developed close links with gang members while in jail and later came in contact with handlers operating from abroad. He was allegedly arranging weapons to target rival gang members, police added.