Will the plot thicken in Khosla ka Ghosla 2? Parvin Dabas aka Cherry puttar says so

Interestingly, both characters had limited stakes in Delhi. Hemant was dropping in for a rushed wedding; Cherry was dropping out for the ‘fresh start’.

Khosla Ka Ghosla (KKG) is a cult Delhi classic, picking on a particular local vibe, drive, lingo and colour that Delhiites recognise as their own. A sequel -- directed by Prashant Bhagia -- is slated for an August release. Excerpts from a conversation with Dabas in Delhi.

In KKG, your character made a big deal about changing his name. At the end of the film, he manages to do so. Now that Chiraunji Lal Khosla has become Chirag Khosla, is everything going to be all right with him in KKG2?

He's still the same person, but he's grown up a little more. In the first film, the father and son are still coming to terms with their relationship. It starts with them and ends with them. In the beginning, Cherry may want to leave, still, he ends up staying back to fight for his family, especially his father; so I think people also relate to the sometimes uncomfortable nature of the father-son relationship.

Fathers expect a lot from their sons. It is a slightly tenuous relationship, but the son also looks up to the father. So, the basic characters of both are the same in the new film. If they suddenly became backslapping buddies, the audience would be like ‘what the hell is happening…’.

We saw the entire family move into one house at the end of the first film. Is the new film about finding a second home, then?

Like you don’t expect Mr Khosla, a retired person, to become an Ambani, the cheats stay cheats in the new film. That is what the audience expects as well. All I will say is that the film's plot and the Khosla plot of land are intertwined.

Why do we mostly see you as the serious guy in comedy films? Is that how Dibakar Banerjee saw you, too, when he cast you in the film?

Dibakar didn't actually want to cast me in this film. His reference point was Monsoon Wedding, and Cherry’s a very, very different character—most of what or who Cherry is, is subtext. The other guys have the funny lines. He’s generally uncomfortable with people around him; he can't even admit to his girlfriend (Tara Deshpande), who now plays the wife in KKG2, that they are ‘seeing each other’.