2.5 yrs, 20 hearings and another extension: Delhi HC plea flags delay in DCPCR chairperson appointment

NEW DELHI: Nearly two years, over 20 hearings, and repeated rebukes from the Delhi High Court later, the city government continues to delay the appointment of a chairperson to the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights – a post lying vacant since July 2023.

In its latest move, the government has sought yet another extension, drawing sharp criticism in court.

Following this, a fresh application was moved before the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking an urgent hearing in a long-pending case concerning the functioning of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), alleging continued delays by the Delhi government in appointing its Chairperson and members.

Filed by an advocate, the application flagged that despite repeated directions from the court, the process of filling vacancies in the statutory body remains incomplete. The matter, pending since 2018, is now currently listed for July 3, 2026, but the intervenor has urged the court to take it up earlier, citing its “urgent and crucial” nature involving children in need of care and protection.

The petition stemmed from compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court of India in the landmark Sampurna Behura v. Union of India case, which mandates proper functioning of child protection mechanisms across states.