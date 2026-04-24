2.5 yrs, 20 hearings and another extension: Delhi HC plea flags delay in DCPCR chairperson appointment

NEW DELHI: Nearly two years, over 20 hearings, and repeated rebukes from the Delhi High Court later, the city government continues to delay the appointment of a chairperson to the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights – a post lying vacant since July 2023.
In its latest move, the government has sought yet another extension, drawing sharp criticism in court.
Following this, a fresh application was moved before the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking an urgent hearing in a long-pending case concerning the functioning of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), alleging continued delays by the Delhi government in appointing its Chairperson and members.
Filed by an advocate, the application flagged that despite repeated directions from the court, the process of filling vacancies in the statutory body remains incomplete. The matter, pending since 2018, is now currently listed for July 3, 2026, but the intervenor has urged the court to take it up earlier, citing its “urgent and crucial” nature involving children in need of care and protection.
The petition stemmed from compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court of India in the landmark Sampurna Behura v. Union of India case, which mandates proper functioning of child protection mechanisms across states.
In its February 18, 2026 order, the HC had pulled up the GNCTD for its “lackadaisical approach” in operationalising the commission, noting that it had remained non-functional since July 2023. The court had expressed concern that such delays undermine key child welfare legislation, including the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act.
The bench had then recorded the government’s assurance that appointments would be completed by the second week of April 2026, warning that failure to adhere to the timeline would be viewed seriously.
On April 15, when the matter was last listed, the government’s counsel informed the court that an application seeking more time had been filed and would be listed shortly. The court had directed that both matters be heard together.
The intervenor in an application pointed out that since then, the extension plea has neither been listed nor pursued, while the Commission continues to remain non-functional.
Calling the delay detrimental to child rights enforcement in the capital, the plea urged the court to advance the hearing and ensure timely compliance, arguing that prolonged inaction leaves critical gaps in the protection and welfare of vulnerable children.
The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has historically been led largely by bureaucrats, including IPS officer Amod Kanth and IAS officers Arun Mathur and Ramesh Negi. Anurag Kundu remains the only non-bureaucrat to have headed the body, with his tenure ending in July 2023.
At present, IAS officer Rashmi Singh, Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department (WCD) holds additional charge as officiating chairperson since October 2025. According to sources, the name of a woman IAS officer is now being considered for appointment as the commission’s next chairperson.
The Commission is mandated to monitor implementation of child rights, enquire into violations, conduct research, and advise the government on policy and legislation.
Despite overseeing critical divisions such as Health and Nutrition; POCSO; Education and Children with Special Needs; Child Labour and Trafficking; and Juvenile Justice, the Commission has been non-functional with no research, no projects, no annual journals and reports from government schools and zero handling of the child-related matters.