AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal shifts to new residence at Lodhi Estate in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday shifted to 95, Lodhi Estate. He is entitled to a government accommodation considering his position as the convener of a national party (Aam Aadmi Party).

The Type VII bungalow was allotted in October after the Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre for delaying the allotment.

“In the last few days, the Central government allotted me a house on the orders of the court, given my position as the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party. I have now shifted to that house with my family,” Kejriwal posted on X.

Soon after the allotment, Kejriwal and his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, inspected the bungalow, and it was stated that the AAP leader would move to the bungalow after the required renovation and modifications.

The property was previously allotted to the BJP leader and former chairperson of the National Minority Commission (NMC) Iqbal Singh Laalpura, who had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election in Punjab.

The Type VII bungalow, the second largest category of government residential accommodation, spreading over approximately 5,000 square feet (sqft), comprises four bedrooms, a hall, a dining room, a waiting room, an office space and two lawns besides a garage, and three servant quarters.