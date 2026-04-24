Autopsy confirms strangulation after assault in Delhi UPSC aspirant's rape-murder case

NEW DELHI: The probe into the rape-murder of the 22-year-old daughter of a senior IRS officer in south Delhi’s Kailash Hills has revealed robbery as the main motive of the accused, while post-mortem findings have confirmed death due to strangulation following a violent sexual assault, bringing together evidence about the sequence and brutality of the crime.

The accused, Rahul Meena, was seen exiting the building, holding his phone to his ear, appearing to be in conversation. However, police said he was not calling anyone and had deliberately done so to avoid interaction with people familiar to him in the locality. Police have taken him into custody and will recreate the sequence while verifying all claims.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, when the victim, an IIT-Delhi graduate preparing for the UPSC exam, was alone at home because her parents had gone to the gym. When they returned around 8 am, they found her lying unconscious on the floor and rushed her to hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Police were informed thereafter.