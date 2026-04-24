BJP, Congress file nominations for MCD mayor, deputy posts

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress on Thursday filed nominations for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, while the Aam Aadmi Party chose not to participate in the mayoral contest.

The BJP fielded Parvesh Wahi for mayor and Monika Pant for deputy mayor. Wahi, councillor from Ward No. 53 (Rohini-East) and former Leader of the House, filed his nomination on the last day, April 23. Pant, councillor from Ward No. 206 (Anand Vihar), also submitted her papers.

From the Congress, councillor Zarif (Ward No. 234) filed nomination for Mayor, while Rajesh Kumar Gupta (Ward No. 39) filed for Deputy Mayor. The AAP, however, did not field candidates for the two top posts, stating that it wanted to give the BJP “another opportunity” to govern Delhi and be held fully accountable.

For vacant Standing Committee seats, the BJP nominated Jai Bhagwan Yadav (Ward No. 27, Begampur) and Manish Chaddha (Ward No. 82), while AAP’s Jalaj Kumar (Ward No. 55) filed nomination for one seat.

After filing his nomination, Wahi said clearing garbage and improving civic infrastructure would be top priorities.

The elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held during the MCD House meeting scheduled on April 29. The electoral college comprises 273 voters, and a candidate requires 137 votes to win.

AAP’s Ankush Narang reappointed LoP in civic body

The AAP has reappointed Ankush Narang as Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Narang said the role reflects people’s trust and pledged to raise civic issues with dedication. He claimed the House functioned smoothly over the past year with AAP in opposition, unlike earlier disruptions. He said the party raised concerns over monsoon preparedness, waterlogging, pollution and vector-borne diseases. Narang alleged the BJP failed to deliver in the MCD.