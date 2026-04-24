Delhi begins online regularisation of unauthorised colonies from April 24

NEW DELHI: The process for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies in Delhi will begin from April 24, allowing residents to apply online through the SWAGAM portal of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), officials said. The move follows the Centre’s rollout of a new policy earlier this month to regularise such colonies on an “as is where is” basis.

According to officials, property owners in 1,521 identified unauthorised colonies can log on to the SWAGAM portal to apply for registration. Applicants who already possess conveyance deeds (for properties on government land) or authorisation slips (for properties on private land), earlier issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), can directly apply for regularisation.

Those lacking these documents will be redirected to the PM-UDAY portal to obtain them before proceeding further.

Under the revised framework, the authority to issue conveyance deeds and authorisation slips has been transferred from the DDA to the Revenue Department of the Delhi government. Dedicated cells under Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) are being set up in all 13 districts, with ADMs acting as nodal officers.

The initiative is expected to benefit over 10 lakh households. Once documents are issued, the MCD will grant regularisation certificates via the SWAGAM portal. Officials said the entire process will be conducted online through an integrated digital system.