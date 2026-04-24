Delhi

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital

CM reviews OPD, wards and services; orders corrective steps after patients report long queues, staffing gaps and system issues
During the visit, several elderly patients told her that they had been standing in queues since 8 am without being attended to.
During the visit, several elderly patients told her that they had been standing in queues since 8 am without being attended to. Delhi CMO
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday carried out a surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital to review the state of healthcare services.

She toured the OPD, wards, pharmacy counters, sanitation systems, water supply, digital services and other key departments. Interacting directly with patients and their attendants, the CM sought first-hand feedback on the hospital’s functioning and ordered immediate corrective measures based on the complaints received.

During the visit, several elderly patients told her that they had been standing in queues since 8 am without being attended to.

The inspection also revealed gaps in doctor availability, overcrowding in the OPD, and flaws in the online appointment and token systems.

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