Delhi duo MIDIval Punditz return with Love & Machines after five years

Long before Indian electronica became well-known, before streaming platforms and Spotify algorithms changed the way people discover music, the Delhi duo MIDIval Punditz were already experimenting with what electronic music could sound like when mixed with Indian classical, folk, Sufi and ghazal traditions.
Formed by childhood friends Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj, the band is back this month with its latest 13-track album, Love & Machines. The project arrives more than a decade after their previous album Light in 2015, and five years after their last releases—‘Nukhta’, ‘Purvayi’ and ‘Rootha Yaar’ in 2019.
Love & Machines moves across Indian classical and folk sounds, while also bringing in darker trip-hop textures, ambient electronics and club-driven percussion. For the duo, the album began with conversations, shared ideas and exchanging music with each other. “The first thing we do is we sit together and play each other’s music,” Raj says. “We talk about where we are in our head with the music, what is the goal of the new work, the kind of beats we are going to use, the kind of aesthetic. Once we are on the same page, then we start writing the music.”
Over time, the duo ended up with nearly 20 songs, before narrowing them down to 13 tracks that felt most cohesive together. That cohesion comes from the music they grew up listening to—old Bollywood songs with strong classical influences, Mehdi Hassan records, folk music and regional sounds. This fusion extends to Bengali folk, Urdu poetry and collaborations across languages and regions in the album. Artists on the album include singer Papon on ‘Na Jaane Kyun’, folk singer Malini Awasthi on ‘Jogi’ and ‘Koyaliya’, and Sukanya Chattopadhyay on ‘Rangeeli’. Hindustani vocalist Shubha Mudgal , who features on ‘Sakhi’, is also one of the collaborators. “We’ve worked with her in the past on different projects, but never on an album,” Raj says. “Albums are something which are more sacred and close to our hearts as producers.”
Raina adds, “We never got a chance to celebrate that relationship. And for us, that’s how two musicians celebrate their friendship—by making a piece of art together.”
The long gap
Being away from albums for five years, the duo says the gap gave them time to gather life experiences. “We’ve gone through a lot personally and professionally. We travelled a lot. We kept doing projects apart from the Punditz. All of those experiences enter your heart and mind.”
During this period, both musicians worked on separate interests and projects. Raina worked on background scores for OTT projects such as Made in Heaven, Dahaad and Dabba Cartel, while also producing music for fashion labels such as Anita Dongre. Raj continued his work in technology and startups, while also mentoring younger musicians through his label and artist residencies.
Creactive chemistry
Raina and Raj have known each other since they were 10; that long friendship is one of the reasons MIDIval Punditz has survived for so many years. “A lot of bands don’t last beyond five or ten years,” Raj says. “People’s
priorities change. Their creative thinking changes. But because we’ve been really good friends, we know each other’s negatives and positives. Knowing the negatives is far more important for the longevity of a relationship.”
The duo says they have always allowed each other to explore projects outside MIDIval Punditz, rather than seeing those ambitions as a threat. “Maybe Gaurav doesn’t want to do only Punditz stuff. Maybe I don’t want to do only Punditz stuff,” Raj says. “But when we come together, we take this very seriously.”
A look back
MIDIval Punditz was part of Delhi’s musical underground in the 1990s through their Cyber Mehfil nights, at a time when electronic music was still unfamiliar to many listeners.
“People who were there wanted to hear that music and wanted to dance to that music,” Raina recalls. “Suddenly a place is erupting with 200 people responding to tracks which they are probably hearing for the first time in their life.”
Raj says those nights were designed to be more than just club events. “We were decorating the place with candles, incense, drapes, lighting, visuals, all of this back in the day,” he says. “So when people entered the club, they were in for an experience.”
One of their remixes of ‘Ras Ke Bhare Tore Nain’ by Hira Devi from the Muzaffar Ali film Gaman later found its way into Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding, opening the doors to film work in Don, Chak De! India, Karthik Calling Karthik, and Gully Boy.
Changing face of electronic music
While streaming, algorithms, short-form content and AI have transformed how music is made and consumed, MIDIval Punditz says they have tried not to let trends dictate their work.
The duo also believes electronic music and its “sound itself is not alien to Indian ears anymore. Says Raj: “Even if you go down to folk or Bhojpuri music, they have a very heavy influence of dubstep or house or techno. We’ve seen that progression in our music culture, and it’s a good thing.”
MIDIval Punditz are now preparing to take Love & Machines on the road with a redesigned live show that leans further into the album’s sound. Featuring live singers, a new percussionist and flautist, and a more electronic setup, this next phase promises to be as immersive as the Cyber Mehfil nights that first introduced music lovers to their world.