Delhi duo MIDIval Punditz return with Love & Machines after five years

Long before Indian electronica became well-known, before streaming platforms and Spotify algorithms changed the way people discover music, the Delhi duo MIDIval Punditz were already experimenting with what electronic music could sound like when mixed with Indian classical, folk, Sufi and ghazal traditions.

Formed by childhood friends Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj, the band is back this month with its latest 13-track album, Love & Machines. The project arrives more than a decade after their previous album Light in 2015, and five years after their last releases—‘Nukhta’, ‘Purvayi’ and ‘Rootha Yaar’ in 2019.

Love & Machines moves across Indian classical and folk sounds, while also bringing in darker trip-hop textures, ambient electronics and club-driven percussion. For the duo, the album began with conversations, shared ideas and exchanging music with each other. “The first thing we do is we sit together and play each other’s music,” Raj says. “We talk about where we are in our head with the music, what is the goal of the new work, the kind of beats we are going to use, the kind of aesthetic. Once we are on the same page, then we start writing the music.”