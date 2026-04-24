Delhi flood control dept crosses 57 per cent desilting target

NEW DELHI: With monsoon approaching, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department has accelerated its desilting operations across the capital’s major drains, achieving over 57% of its total target so far in a bid to minimise waterlogging and urban flooding.

According to official figures, desilting work across 76 drains has reached 57.68% completion, with more than 16.48 lakh cubic metres of silt already removed against a total target of 28.5L cubic metres.

The progress is significant in critical stretches. Work on 21 priority drains has crossed 76% completion, said officials. The Najafgarh drain system, one of Delhi’s most flood-prone zones, has achieved nearly 48% progress, while the remaining 55 drains have also shown steady momentum, touching over 63% completion.

Officials on the ground said that the approach this year is more structured, with simultaneous work across multiple zones rather than a last-minute rush. Vulnerable points identified from previous years are being prioritised to ensure smoother water flow.