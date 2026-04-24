Delhi HC raps cops over ‘illegal detention’, says torture no means of interrogation

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi Police, warning it of ordering a CBI probe into the Special Cell cops allegedly detaining and torturing a number of activists, including students, illegally last month.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja made the observation while seeking police response on what action had been taken in relation to the “serious allegations” of torture, which the bench said “could not be a means of interrogation”.

“When someone makes an allegation against someone, you will just pick her up? We are not going to allow this. If you had some material to suspect them, you would have a procedure prescribed in law. If you did not, we will ask the commissioner to order an inquiry.

We are not concerned with how grave an allegation is, and we are concerned with procedure. The Constitution says procedure prescribed by law,” the court said.

The bench added, “Tell us that action has been taken, or else we will... We are not going to express any opinion, but we will say that the allegations are very serious and this has to be referred to the CBI.”