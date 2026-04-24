Delhi HC tells social media platforms to remove videos from Kejriwal's April 13 hearing

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court ordered the removal of all social media posts showing video recordings of court proceedings in which Arvind Kejriwal argued his application seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the excise case.

A bench of Justices V. Kameswar Rao and Manmeet P. S. Arora issued notice to Kejriwal, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, Congress leader Digvijay Singh and others on a PIL seeking contempt action for allegedly uploading and sharing the recordings. The court directed them to file replies within four weeks and listed the matter for July 6.

The bench also sought a response from the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, noting that unauthorised recording and publication of court proceedings are prohibited under High Court rules. “We are concerned with the larger interest of the institution. Otherwise, if we don’t control this, it would go on,” the bench said.

The court directed social media platforms to take down videos of the April 13 hearing. Counsel for Meta Platforms and Google said the flagged links had been removed. Noting that some videos were still available on X, the bench ordered immediate takedown upon notice.