Delhi police nab Bihar man after 40 years on run for killing wife over ‘extramarital affair’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested an elderly man, absconding for nearly four decades, for allegedly murdering his wife in east Delhi in 1986, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Chandra Shekhar Prasad, a native of Nalanda in Bihar, had been on the run since the incident, frequently changing locations across Punjab, Bihar, Haryana and Delhi to evade arrest, police said. Prasad had come to Delhi in 1969 and worked as a composer with a newspaper. He married the deceased in 1971 and the couple lived in the Shakarpur area.

According to police, on October 19, 1986, Prasad allegedly killed his wife by crushing her head with bricks, driven by suspicion of an extramarital affair. During the incident, the accused, along with his accomplices, allegedly held the domestic help at gunpoint.

Investigators said tracing the accused was particularly challenging due to the lack of technological resources at the time. “Identifying the accused posed a major challenge, as he was around 40 years old at the time of the incident and is now approximately 84 years old. There were no digital court records, Aadhaar data, mobile trails or photographs available then,” a senior police officer said.