Delhi to have two AI centres, cater to 100 start-ups

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday announced plans to establish two Artificial Intelligence Centres of Excellence (AI-CoEs) under the IndiaAI Mission of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), officials said.
The centres will act as catalysts for innovation and entrepreneurship, with a projected outreach of around 100 startups, training for over 7,000 individuals, and creation of more than 1,000 jobs over a four-year period, they added.
Each centre will be developed with funding support of Rs 20 crore under a 40:40:20 contribution model involving MeitY, the Delhi government and industry or academic partners, including Netaji Subhas University of Technology and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, officials said.
The AI-CoEs are envisioned as platforms to promote AI-led innovation, research and a vibrant startup ecosystem in the national capital, they said. By bringing together government, academia and industry, the initiative aims to support startups in scaling ideas into impactful ventures.
A key focus will be deployment of AI-driven solutions in governance to enhance efficiency, transparency and responsiveness in public service delivery, improving citizen experience, officials added.
The initiative also seeks to build a future-ready workforce through structured training, capacity-building programmes and certification courses in AI and allied technologies, creating a strong talent pipeline for emerging sectors.
Delhi IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “Through this initiative, we aim to build a robust pipeline of skilled AI professionals while enabling startups and innovators to solve real-world challenges. Our focus is on creating an ecosystem where ideas can scale into impactful solutions.” The centres are expected to generate employment opportunities and attract investments, strengthening Delhi’s position as a hub for AI and next-generation technologies, officials said.