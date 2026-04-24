Delhi's elevated ring road project gathers pace, DPR complete for six phases

NEW DELHI: Moving ahead with its road decongestion plan, the Delhi government is likely to carry out its elevated ring road project in six phases, connecting north and south Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

According to Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, the detailed project (DPR) report for the ring road elevated corridor is completed.

“The consultants have submitted the DPR for the project, and further examination is going on. We will take up the first phase from Mukarba Chowk to the Ashram intersection. Later, based on the ground inspections, further phases will be constructed,” Singh said.

Last year in June, the government announced the project of a ring road over the existing ring road, for which six phases were planned at an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore under the city’s decongestion plan.

As per the plan, the initial phases, including Azadpur Flyover to Hanuman Temple (ISBT) (9.5 km), Chandgi Ram Akhara to Majnu Ka Tilla (2.5 km) and Hanuman Temple (ISBT) to DND Flyover (11.5 km), will be taken up initially on priority.

“Once completed, the redeveloped Mahatma Gandhi Road corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time across all stretches and ease congestion at critical intersections between Mukarba Chowk and the Ashram flyover,” Singh said.

After completion, the elevated road will connect to the Azadpur flyover near Mukarba Chowk and the DND road, which further connects to the Ashram flyover, a critical arterial road in South Delhi.

“Spanning across 55 km, the project aims to enhance connectivity, decongest major intersections, and promote sustainable urban transport through elevated corridors over the existing ring road,” an official said.