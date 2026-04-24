DU Open Learning teachers allege harassment, seek VC’s intervention against SOL director

NEW DELHI: Allegations of harassment, intimidation and administrative overreach have surfaced at the School of Open Learning (SOL) of the University of Delhi, with a group of teachers writing to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh seeking urgent intervention.

In a detailed representation, the signatories accused Prof. Payal Mago, Director, Campus of Open Learning and Chairperson of SOL’s Governing Body, of fostering a “punitive and authoritarian” work environment.

They alleged that the probation period of four faculty members was arbitrarily extended, followed by issuance of show-cause notices. Those named include Dr. Saripalli V. Ravikiran, Dr. Ravinder Pratap Singh, Dr. Monika Jaiswal and Dr. Jahidul Deewan.

The issue was also raised during the Academic Council meeting held on April 15, where, according to the letter, portions of Self Learning Material (SLM) were selectively cited to justify disciplinary action.

The teachers claimed that crucial context was omitted, including instances where faculty were assigned to review material outside their linguistic expertise. They also noted that none of the teachers facing action had authored the SLM in question, pointing to systemic lapses in its preparation and review.