DU Open Learning teachers allege harassment, seek VC’s intervention against SOL director

NEW DELHI: Allegations of harassment, intimidation and administrative overreach have surfaced at the School of Open Learning (SOL) of the University of Delhi, with a group of teachers writing to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh seeking urgent intervention.
In a detailed representation, the signatories accused Prof. Payal Mago, Director, Campus of Open Learning and Chairperson of SOL’s Governing Body, of fostering a “punitive and authoritarian” work environment.
They alleged that the probation period of four faculty members was arbitrarily extended, followed by issuance of show-cause notices. Those named include Dr. Saripalli V. Ravikiran, Dr. Ravinder Pratap Singh, Dr. Monika Jaiswal and Dr. Jahidul Deewan.
The issue was also raised during the Academic Council meeting held on April 15, where, according to the letter, portions of Self Learning Material (SLM) were selectively cited to justify disciplinary action.
The teachers claimed that crucial context was omitted, including instances where faculty were assigned to review material outside their linguistic expertise. They also noted that none of the teachers facing action had authored the SLM in question, pointing to systemic lapses in its preparation and review.
The letter further disputed claims regarding alleged inconsistencies in course material related to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, asserting that references were misrepresented despite the syllabus substantially addressing caste and untouchability.
Flagging what they termed a “disproportionate escalation” of the matter, including suggestions of initiating criminal proceedings, the signatories described an atmosphere of surveillance and fear. They also objected to the sharing of Central Civil Services rules on an official WhatsApp group, alleging misrepresentation of their applicability.
The teachers urged the Vice-Chancellor to revoke the actions against the faculty members, confirm their positions, restore withheld increments, and ensure academic autonomy, transparency and institutional accountability at SOL.