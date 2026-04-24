I committed a mistake: Kailash Hills rape and murder accused pleads guilty; robbery main motive

NEW DELHI: Rahul Meena, the accused in the Kailash Hills rape and murder case, pleaded guilty before a court, saying he “committed a mistake”.

The accused made the submissions before Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakaran in the Saket court, who sent him to four days’ police custody, after the investigating agency said his interrogation was required to find the victim’s mobile phone, reconstruct the accused’s entry and exit route, and ascertain whether anyone else was involved in the crime.

“Mujhse apradh ho gaya.... Galti ho gayi (I committed a crime, made a mistake),” he told the court. The submission, however, will not be legally sustainable unless he reiterates his stand before a magistrate, who records his testimony after being satisfied that it was made without any influence or coercion.

The accused was produced in the jam-packed courtroom around 2:30 pm. During the proceedings, the magistrate also enquired about the accused’s injuries shown in the MLC (medico-legal report), to which he said he got hurt while getting down from the terrace.