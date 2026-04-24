Kailash Hills murder: Accused showed ‘psychopathic traits’, had violent past, betting addiction, says probe

NEW DELHI: Rahul Meena, the accused in the murder of a 22-year-old woman, daughter of a senior IRS officer in southeast Delhi’s Kailash Hills, is reported to have a history of violent behaviour, and also an addicted to online betting, as police intensify the investigation and plan a crime scene reconstruction on Friday.

"There are possibilities that the team may visit the crime scene today. Just to recreate the scene where CCTV footage was not available. Teams are also looking for the possibilities to take the accused along with," the source said, adding DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari has reached the residence.

Sharing details about Meena's state of mind, sources said that he also exhibited psychopathic tendencies and had a history of violent conduct, raising serious concerns about his behavioural patterns.

"Teams are now planning a detailed psychological assessment of the accused as part of the ongoing probe," said the source.

He further said that Meena was addicted to online betting and card games such as "teen patti" and had lost over Rs 7 lakh in the last few months, which drove him to frequently borrow money to sustain his habit.

He was previously employed as a domestic help at the victim's residence but was removed over alleged financial misconduct.

The case pertains to the murder of a 22-year-old woman, daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, an engineering graduate and UPSC aspirant, at her residence in southeast Delhi's Kailash Hills locality.