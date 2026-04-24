Kejriwal shifts to new government allotted bungalow in Lodhi Estate

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he has shifted to a new government bungalow allotted by the Centre, on the orders of the court, considering his position as the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"In the last few days, the Central government allotted me a house on the orders of the court, given my position as the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party. I have now shifted to that house with my family," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

The AAP supremo has been alotted a Type-VII government bungalow on 95, Lodhi Estate in New Delhi.

The allotment was made last October, after which the AAP had confirmed that Kejriwal would move to the new accommodation.

The party had then said the allotment came after the Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre on the issue.

Kejriwal had been living on 6, Flag Staff Road in Civil Lines during his tenure as the chief minister of Delhi.

After stepping down from the post in September 2024, he shifted to a government bungalow allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

(With inputs from PTI)