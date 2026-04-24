Delhi

MCD orders time-bound survey of residential premises used for commercial activity

Move follows Supreme Court directions; zonal officials to map violations across colonies, housing societies and plotted developments in Delhi
Municipal Corporation of Delhi building.
Municipal Corporation of Delhi building.(File photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The MCD has directed zonal deputy commissioners to conduct a time-bound survey to identify residential premises being used for commercial and other non-residential purposes The April 20 order follows directions from the Supreme Court, which asked municipal bodies in capital cities to carry out detailed inquiries and submit verified findings.

The survey will cover all residential areas, including unauthorised and regularised colonies, group housing societies, plotted developments, and pockets within MCD limits. Officials have been asked to prepare zone-wise lists of violations with verified data.

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