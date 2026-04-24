Sustained efforts by Delhi govt led to reduction in drunken driving incidents: Minister Pankaj Singh

NEW DELHI: Sustained efforts by the Delhi government have led to a reduction in incidents of drunken driving, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Thursday. He was speaking at the Road Safety and Sustainable Mobility Initiative 2026 under the theme ‘Aware Today, Responsible Always for a Safer, Greener Tomorrow.’

Singh said the involvement of local representatives, MLAs, and non-governmental organisations can significantly boost awareness and help reduce road accidents.

“The Delhi government’s initiatives are focused on reducing road accidents and the tragic loss of lives, which deeply impacts families,” he said.

On tackling drunken driving, the minister said that the government has adopted a combination of enforcement and behavioural interventions.

“The sustained efforts of the Delhi government have already led to a noticeable reduction in such incidents. With continued measures and public cooperation, instances of drunk driving will decline even further in the coming years,” he said. “Students are the future of our nation. Educating them about road safety today will shape a more responsible generation tomorrow. It is equally important to instil discipline at an early stage,” he added.