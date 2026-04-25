Chadha & co welcomed with laddus, bouquet

NEW DELHI: As Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP National President Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters, they held a press conference at Constitution Club announcing switching sides. BJP national president Nitin Nabin and national general secretary Tarun Chugh felicitated the leaders before joining.

Nabin offered laddus and flower bouquets to the Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal and welcomed them into the BJP family at the party headquarters.

The leaders even took to social media platforms to express happiness in the new venture. “Welcomed Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal to the BJP family at the Party HQ today.

Also, best wishes to Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Vikram Sahney, and Rajinder Gupta to work under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047,” Nitin Nabin said in a post on the social media platform X.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh also took to the social media platform X and said, “Once again, a major question mark has been raised on Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of lies, deceit, and fraud. Those very people who once showed dreams of change in the name of ‘AAP’ are now, upon understanding his reality, distancing themselves from him.”

He added, “The way AAP has worked, Punjab has been turned into a syndicate of loot and is being exploited. Today, this has been exposed, and due to suffocation under their corrupt loot system, those within their party who stand with the truth have left Kejriwal today.”

Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta and Vikram Sahney are set to join the saffron party later.