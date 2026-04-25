How ‘Continnum’ reimagines art in domestic spaces

What is a painting when it is taken out of the white cube and placed within domestic spaces? In the ongoing show 'Continuum', curated by young artist-curator Gauri Minocha at The Art Hub Gallery, this question takes centre stage.
Inviting audiences to engage with artworks spread across rooms, hallways, stairways, and terraces of a house refurbished into a home gallery, 'Continnum' asks viewers to pause, reflect, and dissolve the boundaries between art and everyday life—between interior and exterior, and private and public space.
“Traditional white cube galleries, while effective in isolating and highlighting artworks, can sometimes make it difficult for collectors to envision how a piece might exist within their own spaces,” notes Minocha. “By situating the works within a domestic setting, the exhibition allows viewers to experience art in a more familiar and relatable context—further shaping how they are perceived and remembered.”
The title, Minocha explains, reflects a “seamless progression across time.” The show brings together over 100 artworks by South Asian artists across generations, spanning from the 1950s to 2026, and traces the evolution of South Asian—particularly Indian—art over the years. “The exhibition creates a broad, inclusive platform that caters to varied tastes and interests. Whether one is drawn to modern masters, contemporary practices, abstraction, or mixed media, it offers multiple points of entry, encouraging viewers to explore and discover connections across time and style,” she says.
Organised spatially and visually through colour and mood, the exhibition moves away from a linear mode of viewing art. Dedicated spaces have been created for masters such as Ram Kumar, Jamini Roy, and Rubin Mondal. “Each room is defined by a distinct palette and atmosphere: one features darker tones against black walls; another juxtaposes red walls with white and gold works; while a third embraces a more vibrant, playful energy with yellows, greens, and pinks. Transitional areas like staircases are treated as clustered displays, presenting smaller works in a more informal, almost conversational arrangement.”
Bringing together a vast body of work spanning several decades posed its own challenges—primarily achieving balance and ensuring each piece was placed thoughtfully without overwhelming the space. Minocha says, “With such a large and diverse selection, it was crucial to maintain visual harmony while allowing individual works to stand out. Additionally, presenting both contemporary and senior artists with equal prominence required careful consideration, so that no work felt overshadowed and each artist received appropriate visibility and context.”
On view at The Art Hub Gallery, Sector 26, Gurugram, till May 1