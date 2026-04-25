How ‘Continnum’ reimagines art in domestic spaces

What is a painting when it is taken out of the white cube and placed within domestic spaces? In the ongoing show 'Continuum', curated by young artist-curator Gauri Minocha at The Art Hub Gallery, this question takes centre stage.

Inviting audiences to engage with artworks spread across rooms, hallways, stairways, and terraces of a house refurbished into a home gallery, 'Continnum' asks viewers to pause, reflect, and dissolve the boundaries between art and everyday life—between interior and exterior, and private and public space.

“Traditional white cube galleries, while effective in isolating and highlighting artworks, can sometimes make it difficult for collectors to envision how a piece might exist within their own spaces,” notes Minocha. “By situating the works within a domestic setting, the exhibition allows viewers to experience art in a more familiar and relatable context—further shaping how they are perceived and remembered.”