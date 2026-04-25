Parts of Delhi record season’s first heatwave as temperatures cross 43 degrees Celsius

NEW DELHI: Some parts of the Capital on Friday recorded the season’s first heat wave, even as the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert, warning that similar conditions may continue on Saturday.

While the station at Safdarjung did not record a heat wave, at least two other stations did.

Safdarjung logged a maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees above the season’s normal and a mere 0.2 degree increase from a day ago.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal and a 0.9 degree decrease from Thursday’s minimum temperature.

A heat wave is observed at a station when the maximum temperature crosses the 40-degree Celsius mark and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal. Lodhi Road and Ridge stations recorded a heat wave, with maximum temperatures at the two places being clocked at 41.8 degrees Celsius and 43.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. The maximum temperature at Lodhi Road was 4.8 degrees above normal, and at Ridge it was 4.7 degrees above the season’s average.