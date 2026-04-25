Was bound to happen, AAP was ‘B team’ of BJP: Congress after defection

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress leadership took a jibe at the seven Aam Aadmi Party leaders joining BJP and said that it was bound to happen. They claimed that the party had been saying this from the beginning that their stand of AAP being the ‘B team’ of the saffron party is completely true.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said that when the Aam Aadmi Party was formed, the citizens of the city had high hopes, and somewhere there was a notion that the party was formed to serve the interests of the common people.

However Yadav went on to say that “It was felt even then that the AAP was the B team of BJP. It is because after the AAP government was formed in Delhi, the main leaders of the party either left the party or they were forced out”.

“Over the past 12 years, we have seen only ‘nautanki’ instead of good governance,” he said. He said that if anyone has had to bear the brunt of this gimmick, it is Delhi, because the people of the national capital had given the party a chance to form government by trusting in it, only to be betrayed, he claimed.

“This was bound to happen, and we have been saying this from the beginning: that this AAP is the B team of the BJP. Today that veil has been completely removed, and what we have been saying from the beginning has come in front of everyone when these people have gone and joined the BJP,” Yadav said.