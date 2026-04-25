With SOPs on noise pollution, DPCC to help police, SDMs enforce compliance

“The air laboratory of the DPCC shall conduct noise monitoring during the time frame as mentioned in the complaint. It shall also monitor the background noise level of the close surrounding area for comparison with actual noise-generating source,” the directive for SOPs states.

It added that monitoring must follow the prescribed standards as per Schedule III of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, which were notified to control and prevent noise pollution under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

These rules aim to protect public health and the environment by regulating noise levels from all sources. The rules establish noise standards for different areas during the day and night, prohibiting the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am.

Meanwhile, dust pollution complaints linked to Delhi Metro construction sites and station premises have witnessed a decline in the first four months of 2026, dropping from 640 during the corresponding period last year to just 24.

23 more air quality monitoring stations in NCR

The Haryana government will set up 23 additional air quality monitoring stations in the NCR, increasing the total from 29 to 52 by July this year. The state will also introduce an aggregator policy to regulate transport services and eliminate legacy solid waste within the next 11 months, an official statement said on Friday. Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired a review meeting on air quality management in the NCR in this regard on Friday.