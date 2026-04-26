21-year-old delivery boy from Bihar shot dead by 'police' in Delhi

A 21-year-old man was shot dead and his friend injured in an alleged firing by a 'Delhi Police head constable' following an early-morning altercation in southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan area on Sunday.
The deceased, identified as Pandav Kumar, worked as a food delivery agent. His friend Krishan, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.
According to police, the incident took place around 2:30 am after the two had attended a birthday celebration for a two-year-old child at a friend’s residence.
After the event, they were speaking with others on the road when the accused, identified as Neeraj, who lives nearby, reportedly confronted them.
Police said the argument escalated, during which Neeraj allegedly fired at Kumar from close range while he was seated on a motorcycle. “The bullet pierced through Kumar's chest and exited his body before hitting Krishan, who was sitting pillion, in the right side of his abdomen,” a police statement said.
Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Kumar was declared brought dead.
While police have not officially confirmed the accused’s designation, sources indicated that Neeraj is posted with the Delhi Police Special Cell. The victim’s family has alleged that he is a head constable.
Family members claimed the attack was unprovoked and alleged that the accused was intoxicated. They further alleged that he hurled casteist remarks and questioned Kumar about his background before opening fire.
"The moment he got to know that we are from Bihar, he opened fire and fled," Pandav's mother Meena Devi told reporters.
"I want justice for my son. He was innocent and had gone to attend a birthday party. He was working hard to support the family. The accused should be given strict punishment," she said.
Relatives said Kumar was the sole earning member of his family.
Following the incident, family members and locals gathered at the Jaffarpur Kalan police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and strict action.
Police confirmed that a case has been registered and efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding suspect. They added that Neeraj is a native of Bahu Akbarpur village in Haryana’s Rohtak district and has been living alone in the area for several years.
Investigations are ongoing to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the shooting.
(With inputs from PTI)