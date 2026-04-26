21-year-old delivery boy from Bihar shot dead by 'police' in Delhi

A 21-year-old man was shot dead and his friend injured in an alleged firing by a 'Delhi Police head constable' following an early-morning altercation in southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan area on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Pandav Kumar, worked as a food delivery agent. His friend Krishan, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to police, the incident took place around 2:30 am after the two had attended a birthday celebration for a two-year-old child at a friend’s residence.

After the event, they were speaking with others on the road when the accused, identified as Neeraj, who lives nearby, reportedly confronted them.

Police said the argument escalated, during which Neeraj allegedly fired at Kumar from close range while he was seated on a motorcycle. “The bullet pierced through Kumar's chest and exited his body before hitting Krishan, who was sitting pillion, in the right side of his abdomen,” a police statement said.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Kumar was declared brought dead.

While police have not officially confirmed the accused’s designation, sources indicated that Neeraj is posted with the Delhi Police Special Cell. The victim’s family has alleged that he is a head constable.