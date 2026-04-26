Delhi behind the scenes: Police pink booth turns ‘customer care’ at Sarojini Nagar

Kejriwal uncertainty on Bengal after Chadha shock

Amid turmoil in the Aam Aadmi Party after the biggest-ever split, uncertainty looms large over Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to West Bengal. Sources said that the AAP supremo may cancel his visit as his focus is on strengthening the party during such a crucial phase when seven out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs have switched sides.

The party had earlier announced that Kejriwal would visit the state at the invitation of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and would campaign for the ruling party on April 26 & 27. On Wednesday, Kejriwal spoke to Banerjee over the phone and extended his “complete solidarity and support” to her.

The first phase of Bengal state assembly elections was held on April 23, the second phase for the remaining 142 of 294 seats in the state will be held on April 29.

Article ‘Catch 22’ invoked with many interpretations

What did the judge mean by saying they were in a ‘Catch-22’ situation while hearing the excise case? The lawyers had a busy time deciphering the recusal judgement. One of them explained that Kejriwal could claim moral victory by asserting that he was right “no matter what way the judge decided”. Questions led to cross-questions, and another lawyer asked what would happen if he faced contempt proceedings. “And what makes you think that it would be a loss for him and that he did not predict this? Considering he has already been to jail, what’s another six months?” asked one.