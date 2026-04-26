Delhi Police recreate crime scene in Kailash Hills rape-murder case; accused taken to victim’s home

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police recreated the crime scene in the Kailash Hills rape and murder case, taking the accused, Rahul Meena, to the victim’s residence from Amar Colony police station.

The sequence of events was reconstructed inside the house in the presence of police and forensic experts to ascertain crucial details. A detailed mapping of the scene was carried out within the house and across the building premises to piece together the movements of the accused, the officials said.

Investigators also attempted to establish a timeline, analysing how much time the accused spent in each room while committing the crime. The victim, an IIT-Delhi graduate and UPSC aspirant, was found raped and murdered inside her home on Wednesday morning when her parents were out.

Police said the accused allegedly assaulted the victim while she was unconscious and attacked her repeatedly on the head with a rod, leaving her critically injured. He then dragged her downstairs and attempted to open a locker using her fingerprint before breaking it open with a screwdriver and stealing cash and jewellery.

The accused allegedly fled after changing his clothes. He is suspected to have stolen around Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and jewellery worth several lakhs.