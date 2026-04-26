Raghav Chadha loses one million Instagram followers in 24 hours after AAP exit

NEW DELHI: A sharp and immediate dip in social media support followed Raghav Chadha’s exit from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Within 24 hours of the announcement, Chadha’s Instagram following fell from 14.6 million to 13.5 million, signalling a rapid shift in online sentiment.

At 37, Chadha has been one of India’s youngest high-profile politicians, building a strong connection with Gen Z audiences through issue-driven messaging and an active presence on Instagram. His rise within AAP, culminating in his entry to the Rajya Sabha in 2022, positioned him as a relatable and articulate face of youth-centric politics. However, his political switch in April 2026 appears to have disrupted that carefully cultivated image.

The backlash was not limited to numbers. Comment sections across his posts quickly filled with reactions ranging from disappointment to outright anger. Phrases like “dil dukhaya,” “never expected this from you,” and “Ek hi to achcha politician bacha tha…” were common, reflecting a sense of personal betrayal among followers. Many users questioned his ideological consistency, accusing him of abandoning the values he had earlier championed.

What began as scattered criticism soon turned into a coordinated digital response. The hashtag “#UnfollowRaghavChadha” gained traction, with users urging others to withdraw their support. The speed and scale of the trend suggest a collective reaction rather than isolated dissent.

Political voices also weighed in. Anish Gawande of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) highlighted the volatility of online popularity. He said, “A viral Gen Z ‘unfollow’ campaign on Instagram has led to Raghav Chadha’s followers dropping by 10 lakh in 24 hours. The internet can make you a hero overnight. The internet can also bring you down to zero overnight.”