Cooking with the Mango

Prawns: 500 g medium sized
For marination:
Salt: 2 tsp
Turmeric powder: 1 tsp
Lemon: 1, juiced
For grinding:
Coconut: 1 cup, freshly grated or dessicated)
Dried red chillies: 5-6
Garlic: 5 cloves
Coriander seeds: 2 tbsp
Cumin seeds: ½ tsp
Turmeric powder: ½ tsp
For slicing:
Large onion: 1, finely sliced
Ginger: 1 tbsp, julienned
Green chillies: 1-2, slit lengthwise,
Green mango: 1 large, peeled and sliced
Coconut milk (thick): 2 tbsp
Water: 1½ cups
Shell, clean, and devein prawns. Sprinkle salt, turmeric, and lemon juice, and keep aside for 10–15 minutes. Grind the red chillies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, coconut, turmeric, and garlic with sufficient water to make a smooth paste. Wash the blender with water and reserve this water.
Mix the ground masala well with the sliced onions, salt, ginger, and green chillies. Add the masala water and transfer to a heavy-bottomed vessel (or preferably a mud chatty). Add mango slices and water, and bring to the boil. When the mango pieces start becoming soft, add the prawns and simmer until they change colour and curl up (4–5 minutes).
Do not overcook, or the prawns will turn rubbery. Just before removing from the stove, pour in the thick coconut milk, stir very carefully, and take off the heat.
Ripe mango: 2
Bird’s eye chilli: 1, chopped
White wine vinegar: 15 ml
Burrata: 1
Avocado: 1
Rucola: 20g
Mango puree (for the glaze): 50g
Balsamic glaze: To drizzle
Salt and pepper - a pinch
Mint: 10 g
Cook diced ripe mango, bird’s eye chilli, white wine vinegar, and mint. Let it sit for 10 minutes to allow the flavours to infuse. For stuffing the burrata, carefully make a slit in it or gently open its centre. Spoon in the mango mixture.
Glaze with mango purée. Create a lush bed using rocket leaves, pea shoots, cherry tomato halves, and slices of avocado. Place the stuffed burrata at the centre. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Finish with artistic streaks of balsamic reduction. Top with mustard cress and a mint sprig.
For the Crust:
All-purpose flour: 1 cup
Powdered sugar: 1/3cups (Use monk fruit, date syrup or jaggery for sugar alternatives)
Salt: 1⁄8 tsp
Unsalted butter: ½ cup, very cold and cubed
For the Filling:
Large cage free egg yolks: 3
Sugar: ¼ cup
Cornstarch: 2 tbsps
Whole milk: 1¼ cups
½ a fresh vanilla bean (split open)
Large mangoes: 3, thinly sliced (ideally alphonso variety)
Make the Crust: In a food processor, pulse the flour, sugar, and salt together. Add the cold butter and pulse until the dough forms large clumps. Press the dough evenly into a greased tart pan. Poke the bottom with a fork. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Remove the plastic wrap and bake on a baking sheet for 13-15 minutes, until golden brown. Let it cool completely, then remove from the pan and place on a serving plate.
The pastry cream: In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks and sugar. Sift in the cornstarch and whisk until smooth. In a pot, heat the milk with the vanilla bean seeds and the empty pod until it starts to foam. Remove and throw away the vanilla pod. Very slowly pour the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking fast the whole time so the eggs don’t cook.
Pour the mixture back into the pot. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until it boils and gets thick (about 30 to 60 seconds). Scrape the cream into a clean bowl. Place plastic wrap directly on top of the cream so it doesn’t form a skin. Put the bowl in a larger bowl filled with ice water to cool it down quickly.
Put it together: Once the cream is room temperature, whisk it smooth to remove any lumps. Spread the cream into your cooled tart crust. Arrange the mango slices on top.
For the taco Shells:
Rice paper sheets - 3
For the mango chutney:
Mango pulp: 80g
Raw mango: 30g
Garlic: 5g
Ginger: 3g
Green chilli: 1
For the sweet potato filling:
Sweet potato: 100g, oven roasted
Cumin seeds: 3g
Fennel seeds: 5g
Onion: 30 g, finely chopped
Green chilli: 1½ g, finely chopped
Kasuri methi: 2g
Degi mirch: 4g,
Fresh coriander: 6g
For the mango salsa:
Fresh mango: 100g, diced
Alphonso mango pulp: 100g
Salt: 5g
Black pepper: 2g
Prepare the taco shells: Lightly moisten the rice paper sheets. Gently shape them into taco shells. Deep-fry until golden and crisp. Remove and set aside.
Make the mango chutney: Blend mango pulp, raw mango, garlic, ginger, green chilli, and salt. Pulse into a slightly coarse chutney. Set aside.
For the sweet potato filling: Roast sweet potatoes until tender with lightly crisp edges. Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin and fennel seeds. Add chopped onions and sauté until translucent. Stir in green chilli, kasuri methi, deghi mirch, and salt. Add roasted sweet potatoes and toss well to coat. Finish with fresh coriander.
Prepare the mango salsa: In a bowl, combine diced mango and mango pulp. Season with salt and black pepper. Mix gently and chill until ready to use.
Assembly: Fill each crispy taco shell with the sweet potato mixture. Spoon over a layer of mango chutney and top with spicy mango salsa. Garnish with fresh coriander.
Aam papad: few sheets
Ratnagiri mango: 150g
Imli chutney: 25g
Hung curd: 20g
Salsa: 30g
Papadi: 15g
Homemade spices: 1 tsp
In a bowl, whisk together the hung curd and homemade spices until smooth and slightly fluffy. Cut the mango into thin, even slices. Spread the spiced curd onto a serving plate. Arrange the mango slices neatly over it. Tear the aam papad into bite-sized pieces and scatter over the mango. Drizzle the imli chutney evenly on top. Add small dollops of salsa across the plate for brightness and contrast. Lightly crush the papadi and sprinkle over the chaat. Finish with a pinch of extra homemade spices.
(Compiled by Paramita Ghosh and Adithi Reena Ajith)