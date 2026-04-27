Cooking with the Mango

Prawn and Green Mango Curry by Crescentia Scolt Fernandes

Ingredients

Prawns: 500 g medium sized

For marination:

Salt: 2 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1 tsp

Lemon: 1, juiced

For grinding:

Coconut: 1 cup, freshly grated or dessicated)

Dried red chillies: 5-6

Garlic: 5 cloves

Coriander seeds: 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds: ½ tsp

Turmeric powder: ½ tsp

For slicing:

Large onion: 1, finely sliced

Ginger: 1 tbsp, julienned

Green chillies: 1-2, slit lengthwise,

Green mango: 1 large, peeled and sliced

Coconut milk (thick): 2 tbsp

Water: 1½ cups

Method

Shell, clean, and devein prawns. Sprinkle salt, turmeric, and lemon juice, and keep aside for 10–15 minutes. Grind the red chillies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, coconut, turmeric, and garlic with sufficient water to make a smooth paste. Wash the blender with water and reserve this water.

Mix the ground masala well with the sliced onions, salt, ginger, and green chillies. Add the masala water and transfer to a heavy-bottomed vessel (or preferably a mud chatty). Add mango slices and water, and bring to the boil. When the mango pieces start becoming soft, add the prawns and simmer until they change colour and curl up (4–5 minutes).

Do not overcook, or the prawns will turn rubbery. Just before removing from the stove, pour in the thick coconut milk, stir very carefully, and take off the heat.