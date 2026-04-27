Delhi

Cooking with the Mango

Delhi’s bazaars are full of mangoes from all over right now. Safeda from the South, Alphonso from Maharashtra, and the Kesar and Sindoora varieties are also making an appearance. Indians have always had an appetite for the raw, ripe and the cooked fruit. Here are some recipes from Delhi’s best chefs which you can make in your own kitchen.
Cooking with the Mango
(Photo | Pexels)
Paramita GhoshAdithi Reena Ajith
Updated on
5 min read

Prawn and Green Mango Curry by Crescentia Scolt Fernandes

Ingredients

  • Prawns: 500 g medium sized

For marination:

  • Salt: 2 tsp

  • Turmeric powder: 1 tsp

  • Lemon: 1, juiced

For grinding:

  • Coconut: 1 cup, freshly grated or dessicated)

  • Dried red chillies: 5-6

  • Garlic: 5 cloves

  • Coriander seeds: 2 tbsp

  • Cumin seeds: ½ tsp

  • Turmeric powder: ½ tsp

For slicing:

  • Large onion: 1, finely sliced

  • Ginger: 1 tbsp, julienned

  • Green chillies: 1-2, slit lengthwise,

  • Green mango: 1 large, peeled and sliced

  • Coconut milk (thick): 2 tbsp

  • Water: 1½ cups

Method

Shell, clean, and devein prawns. Sprinkle salt, turmeric, and lemon juice, and keep aside for 10–15 minutes. Grind the red chillies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, coconut, turmeric, and garlic with sufficient water to make a smooth paste. Wash the blender with water and reserve this water.

Mix the ground masala well with the sliced onions, salt, ginger, and green chillies. Add the masala water and transfer to a heavy-bottomed vessel (or preferably a mud chatty). Add mango slices and water, and bring to the boil. When the mango pieces start becoming soft, add the prawns and simmer until they change colour and curl up (4–5 minutes).

Do not overcook, or the prawns will turn rubbery. Just before removing from the stove, pour in the thick coconut milk, stir very carefully, and take off the heat.

Mango Burrata Salad
Mango Burrata Salad

Mango Burrata Salad by chef Deepanshu Girdhar, ITC Maurya

Ingredients

  • Ripe mango: 2

  • Bird’s eye chilli: 1, chopped

  • White wine vinegar: 15 ml

  • Burrata: 1

  • Avocado: 1

  • Rucola: 20g

  • Mango puree (for the glaze): 50g

  • Balsamic glaze: To drizzle

  • Salt and pepper - a pinch

  • Mint: 10 g

Method

Cook diced ripe mango, bird’s eye chilli, white wine vinegar, and mint. Let it sit for 10 minutes to allow the flavours to infuse. For stuffing the burrata, carefully make a slit in it or gently open its centre. Spoon in the mango mixture.

Glaze with mango purée. Create a lush bed using rocket leaves, pea shoots, cherry tomato halves, and slices of avocado. Place the stuffed burrata at the centre. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Finish with artistic streaks of balsamic reduction. Top with mustard cress and a mint sprig.

Seasonal Mango Cream Patisserie Tart
Seasonal Mango Cream Patisserie Tart

Seasonal Mango Cream Patisserie Tart by Caara

Ingredients

For the Crust:

  • All-purpose flour: 1 cup

  • Powdered sugar: 1/3cups (Use monk fruit, date syrup or jaggery for sugar alternatives)

  • Salt: 1⁄8 tsp

  • Unsalted butter: ½ cup, very cold and cubed

For the Filling:

  • Large cage free egg yolks: 3

  • Sugar: ¼ cup

  • Cornstarch: 2 tbsps

  • Whole milk: 1¼ cups

  • ½ a fresh vanilla bean (split open)

  • Large mangoes: 3, thinly sliced (ideally alphonso variety)

Method

Make the Crust: In a food processor, pulse the flour, sugar, and salt together. Add the cold butter and pulse until the dough forms large clumps. Press the dough evenly into a greased tart pan. Poke the bottom with a fork. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Remove the plastic wrap and bake on a baking sheet for 13-15 minutes, until golden brown. Let it cool completely, then remove from the pan and place on a serving plate.

The pastry cream: In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks and sugar. Sift in the cornstarch and whisk until smooth. In a pot, heat the milk with the vanilla bean seeds and the empty pod until it starts to foam. Remove and throw away the vanilla pod. Very slowly pour the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking fast the whole time so the eggs don’t cook.

Pour the mixture back into the pot. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until it boils and gets thick (about 30 to 60 seconds). Scrape the cream into a clean bowl. Place plastic wrap directly on top of the cream so it doesn’t form a skin. Put the bowl in a larger bowl filled with ice water to cool it down quickly.

Put it together: Once the cream is room temperature, whisk it smooth to remove any lumps. Spread the cream into your cooled tart crust. Arrange the mango slices on top.

Spiced Mango and Charred Sweet Potato Taco with Citrus Herb Crema
Spiced Mango and Charred Sweet Potato Taco with Citrus Herb Crema

Spiced Mango and Charred Sweet Potato Taco with Citrus Herb Crema by chef Sonu Srivastav, Mamma Rose

Ingredients

For the taco Shells:

  • Rice paper sheets - 3

For the mango chutney:

  • Mango pulp: 80g

  • Raw mango: 30g

  • Garlic: 5g

  • Ginger: 3g

  • Green chilli: 1

For the sweet potato filling:

  • Sweet potato: 100g, oven roasted

  • Cumin seeds: 3g

  • Fennel seeds: 5g

  • Onion: 30 g, finely chopped

  • Green chilli: 1½ g, finely chopped

  • Kasuri methi: 2g

  • Degi mirch: 4g,

  • Fresh coriander: 6g

For the mango salsa:

  • Fresh mango: 100g, diced

  • Alphonso mango pulp: 100g

  • Salt: 5g

  • Black pepper: 2g

Method

Prepare the taco shells: Lightly moisten the rice paper sheets. Gently shape them into taco shells. Deep-fry until golden and crisp. Remove and set aside.

Make the mango chutney: Blend mango pulp, raw mango, garlic, ginger, green chilli, and salt. Pulse into a slightly coarse chutney. Set aside.

For the sweet potato filling: Roast sweet potatoes until tender with lightly crisp edges. Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin and fennel seeds. Add chopped onions and sauté until translucent. Stir in green chilli, kasuri methi, deghi mirch, and salt. Add roasted sweet potatoes and toss well to coat. Finish with fresh coriander.

Prepare the mango salsa: In a bowl, combine diced mango and mango pulp. Season with salt and black pepper. Mix gently and chill until ready to use.

Assembly: Fill each crispy taco shell with the sweet potato mixture. Spoon over a layer of mango chutney and top with spicy mango salsa. Garnish with fresh coriander.

Deconstructed Aam Papad Chaat
Deconstructed Aam Papad Chaat

Deconstructed Aam Papad Chaat by Refuge, GK II

Ingredients

  • Aam papad: few sheets

  • Ratnagiri mango: 150g

  • Imli chutney: 25g

  • Hung curd: 20g

  • Salsa: 30g

  • Papadi: 15g

  • Homemade spices: 1 tsp

Method

In a bowl, whisk together the hung curd and homemade spices until smooth and slightly fluffy. Cut the mango into thin, even slices. Spread the spiced curd onto a serving plate. Arrange the mango slices neatly over it. Tear the aam papad into bite-sized pieces and scatter over the mango. Drizzle the imli chutney evenly on top. Add small dollops of salsa across the plate for brightness and contrast. Lightly crush the papadi and sprinkle over the chaat. Finish with a pinch of extra homemade spices.

(Compiled by Paramita Ghosh and Adithi Reena Ajith)

Mango
mango recipes
alphonso
sindoora
safeda

Related Stories

No stories found.