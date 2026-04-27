‘Cool rooms’ at Delhi hospitals to fight heat

NEW DELHI: Over 30 hospitals in the city will soon have “cool rooms” to provide immediate relief to individuals affected by heat stress and heat-related illnesses. This measure is part of a series of measures announced by the Delhi government on Sunday, which are aimed at attending to heat-related medical emergencies. The national capital witnessed the maximum temperature at 42°C on Sunday, and the authorities issued a heatwave alert for Monday.

Termed the Heat Wave Action Plan, 2026, the government will make arrangements for essential medicines at more than 339 health centres across the city under it. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Delhi has seen temperatures exceeding 40°C for nearly 40 consecutive days in the past two to three years, necessitating the city-specific plan.

Officials say, this year, the government has carried out a detailed scientific assessment of the entire city using satellite data to identify high-risk zones. Among the most sensitive areas is Ayanagar, which has previously recorded temperatures as high as 45.5°C. Najafgarh at 43.7°C in 2025 and Safdarjung at 46.8°C in 2023 have also seen extreme highs. Other emerging thermal hotspots include Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Khayala, Shatri Park, Vishwas Nagar, Harkesh Nagar, Hari Nagar, and Delhi Gate.