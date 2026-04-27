Kejriwal says won't appear before Justice Swarna Kanta who refused to recuse in excise case

The development follows the High Court's April 20 decision to reject Kejriwal’s plea for Justice Sharma’s recusal. Kejriwal had raised sensitive allegations regarding a "reasonable apprehension of bias," primarily focusing on the professional empanelment of the judge’s children as Central government counsel under the Solicitor General. According to a report by LiveLaw, Kejriwal cited RTI data claiming the judge's son was assigned a significant volume of cases between 2023 and 2025, arguing that such assignments from the prosecuting authority (the Central Government) created a conflict of interest. He also pointed to the judge's participation in events hosted by the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad (ABAP), an organization he described as ideologically opposed to the AAP.

Dismissing these claims, Justice Sharma termed the application an attempt to "judge a judge" based on "aspersions and insinuations" rather than evidence. In a strongly worded order, she stated that recusing under such pressure would be an "act of surrender" that would allow powerful litigants to "shake or bend" the institution through systematic attacks. She clarified that the professional independence of a judge's children cannot be used to bar a judge from performing their duties.