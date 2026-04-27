Shahjahanabad renaming: Indraprastha legacy goes far beyond Old Delhi

The Delhi government’s decision to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) as Indraprastha Virasat Redevelopment Corporation is an exercise in symbolic reclamation. By invoking Indraprastha, the legendary capital of the Pandavas described in the epic Mahabharata, renaming is the move that seeks to anchor Delhi’s contemporary identity in an ancient civilizational past.

Few would dispute the government’s prerogative to rename institutions. Yet, the move raises a fundamental question, especially among those who would want to propagate the ancient legacy. Does the legacy of Indraprastha meaningfully correspond to the geography of Shahjahanabad, or does this renaming risk fusing distinct historical layers?

The answer lies in examining both history and geography with some care. The identification of Indraprastha has long been debated. Archaeological excavations at Purana Qila have revealed ‘Painted Grey Ware’ culture remains, often associated with the later Vedic period, leading scholars to link the site with the Pandava capital. Same scholars, however, point that the textual descriptions in the Mahabharata do not point to a compact, walled city resembling later medieval urban centres.