Tongue-tied at school: NEP language push threatens future of foreign languages in Delhi classrooms

Schools in the national capital are grappling with an unusual kind of heat this April. Delhi schools—whether privately run or administered by the city government, the Centre, or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi—have been directed to implement the three-language formula within days, in strict accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP). This abrupt policy push has placed schools in a difficult position.

Schools are now required to rapidly build and manage the infrastructure needed to teach three languages from Class VI onwards. This will necessitate overhauling the existing language-teaching frameworks, which currently vary across different types of schools.

However, the future of foreign language instruction in city schools faces the greatest uncertainty. This stems from the government’s dual approach of prioritising Indian languages while assigning English the status of a foreign language. Schools and teachers are now questioning what this shift means for other languages that have traditionally been classified as foreign—such as French, German, Russian and Spanish—and have remained popular among students at both school and university levels. The growing anxiety is most evident among foreign language teachers, many of whom fear an existential crisis in the years ahead.

Principals across Delhi schools describe a growing sense of unease as they scramble to respond to the sudden policy shift. Subjects that risk being pushed into “hobby classes” could lose both academic relevance and institutional support. Students who had planned to pursue foreign languages seriously may now face limited options, while parents worry about shrinking opportunities in an increasingly globalised world.