Yamuna cruise project in Delhi delayed as shore-side works remain incomplete

NEW DELHI: The wait for the residents of Delhi to experience a cruise service on the Yamuna has become a tad bit longer. The project, which is likely to offer a unique experience to visitors, was expected to be launched by February this year, but the concerned agencies of the Delhi government have not yet completed work related to shore-side facilities and last-mile connectivity for passengers.

A visit to the area by this newspaper showed activities advancing at a fast pace, but a lot of crucial work appeared incomplete, like ticketing cabins, charging station, sitting and waiting area, and the parking lot, drinking water facility, public conveniences, besides recreational spaces, like play area for children.

However, onshore facilities, like the floating jetty, have been completed by the agencies. Scores of people were seen engaged in the construction activities. The staff deputed at the site said on condition of anonymity, “We have been working here since the project was announced. We hope to finish it in the coming days. Though we have no more information, we assume that the cruise service is expected to start within two to three months.”