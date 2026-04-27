Yamuna cruise project in Delhi delayed as shore-side works remain incomplete

NEW DELHI: The wait for the residents of Delhi to experience a cruise service on the Yamuna has become a tad bit longer. The project, which is likely to offer a unique experience to visitors, was expected to be launched by February this year, but the concerned agencies of the Delhi government have not yet completed work related to shore-side facilities and last-mile connectivity for passengers.
A visit to the area by this newspaper showed activities advancing at a fast pace, but a lot of crucial work appeared incomplete, like ticketing cabins, charging station, sitting and waiting area, and the parking lot, drinking water facility, public conveniences, besides recreational spaces, like play area for children.
However, onshore facilities, like the floating jetty, have been completed by the agencies. Scores of people were seen engaged in the construction activities. The staff deputed at the site said on condition of anonymity, “We have been working here since the project was announced. We hope to finish it in the coming days. Though we have no more information, we assume that the cruise service is expected to start within two to three months.”
The cruise vessel arrived from Mumbai to Delhi a long time back, but it has been covered with tarpaulin sheets for the time being. The staff said that it has been done to keep the vessel clean. “With the orders from higher authorities, we have covered the boat to ensure it stays clean and safe. Once the onshore and offshore facilities are complete, we will take the boat to the right place,” said the staff.
The cruise is part of the Delhi government’s riverfront tourism and recreation plan and will operate on a six-to-seven-kilometre stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, upstream of the Wazirabad barrage. The project, which is being developed at an estimated cost of `20 crore, is expected to provide a green tourism experience to people. The government had said earlier, “The CM will dedicate it to the people of Delhi. We are bringing this in accordance with international safety standards..”