After protests, Hansraj College moves to review suspended students’ status

NEW DELHI: The suspension notice issued to some students out of the total 30 students from Delhi University’s Hansraj College might be withdrawn on Tuesday following a committee meeting, according to officials.

This comes after a protest held by students at the college on Monday after the college administration suspended at least 30 students for various reasons, ranging from alleged violence and misconduct during the college fest to being involved in “acts of defaming the college through social media platforms”.

For weeks, Hansraj College has remained at the centre of a growing campus controversy that began with allegations over the use of college premises for the principal’s son’s wedding and has since spiralled into protests, disciplinary action, and the suspension of around 30 students.

The episode first drew attention earlier this year when students objected to the alleged use of college infrastructure for a private family function. Question over propriety and administrative accountability triggered murmurs across the campus, soon turning into organised protests. Students demanded transparency and answers from the administration, arguing that institutional spaces should not be used for personal events.