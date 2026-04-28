Anti-drug drive reaches public hubs, campuses

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has organised a week-long anti-drug awareness campaign titled “Nasha – Not Cool” across the national captial. On its fourth day, a focused outreach was conducted at prominent youth hubs, including the North and South campuses of the University of Delhi and Connaught Place, officials said on Monday.

In a creative attempt to capture attention, specially designed cut-outs were strategically placed in public areas. When picked up, individuals discovered impactful anti-drug messages inside. Their spontaneous reactions were recorded and are being used to amplify awareness through social media platforms, police said.

These materials prominently featured the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline (1933), a 24x7 toll-free service dedicated to addressing issues related to drug abuse and trafficking, encouraging citizens to seek help and report concerns.

A specially produced rap-based theme song is also being screened during Indian Premier League matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium and in cinema halls across the city, ensuring wider visibility. The campaign is expanding its reach through multiple channels, including school programmes, radio jingles, and social media engagement.