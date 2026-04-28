April 29 paid holiday for govt staff for Bengal voting

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s labour department has declared April 29, 2026, as a paid holiday for eligible employees to enable them to cast their vote in the second and final phase of the Bengal Assembly elections.

The department directed all employers across industrial establishments, factories, shops, and commercial institutions in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to grant leave with pay to employees registered as voters in West Bengal.

“The Election Commission vide their communication dated 16.03.2026 has announced General Elections for Legislative Assemblies of West Bengal (Phase-II) to be held on 29.04.2026 (Wednesday) to be declared as ‘paid holiday’ under section 135(B) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the order said.

The directive underscores employers’ legal obligation to facilitate voter participation. It applies specifically to employees whose names appear on the electoral rolls in Bengal and who would otherwise be unable to travel and vote due to work.

“All Employers of Industrial Establishments/Factories/Shops/Commercial Establishments/Institutions operating in Delhi shall grant a ‘paid holiday’ to their employees who are electors of the Assembly elections of West Bengal to enable them to cast their vote on the day of polling, in case the scheduled day is a working day for the concerned Employees/Electors. Non-compliance with the above directions shall attract action,” it added.