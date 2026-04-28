City cop who shot dead food delivery worker held in Rohtak with revolver

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police head constable was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 21-year-old delivery worker and injuring his friend after an argument in the Jaffarpur Kalan, officials said.

The accused, identified as Neeraj, is posted with a local police unit, a police officer confirmed, adding that he was not on duty at the time of the incident. The firing took place early Sunday. Police received a PCR call around 2.30 am from RTR Hospital regarding two persons admitted with gunshot injuries, one of whom was declared brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Pandav Kumar (21), a resident of Bindapur who worked as a food delivery worker. The injured, Krishan, also from Bindapur, is undergoing treatment, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, the incident followed a birthday celebration for the two-year-old son of Rupesh Kumar, who had migrated to the area three years ago and lived in a rented house. After the cake-cutting ceremony, around 20 people began to disperse.

At about 2 am, a group, including two children, came to the main road to catch a cab. After some left, six people on scooters and motorcycles, along with Rupesh, remained on the road talking. Neeraj, who has been living across the road for around 15 years, allegedly approached the group and began arguing. “He suddenly pointed the weapon at Pandav’s chest and fired. The bullet pierced his chest and exited, hitting Krishan,” the officer said.

A case was registered and a search operation launched. Police later apprehended the accused and recovered the pistol used in the crime. Neeraj joined the force in 2006. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and circumstances leading to the firing, police added.

Incident followed a birthday celebration

According to a senior police officer, the incident followed a birthday celebration for the two-year-old son of Rupesh Kumar, who had migrated to the area three years ago and lived in a rented house. After the cake-cutting ceremony, around 20 people began to disperse.