Delhi Assembly convenes security review ahead of session

NEW DELHI: Aiming to strengthen the security framework of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and ensuring a high degree of preparedness ahead of today’s special session, a joint security review meeting was convened on Monday.

A series of enhanced security measures are presently under implementation, including the installation of hydraulic road blockers at all entry gates, reinforcement of access control points, and the creation of a more responsive on-ground security mechanism within the assembly premises.

The deployment of a quick response team of the Central Reserve Police Force is also being put in place to ensure immediate and effective response to any exigency.

As part of the revised access protocol it has been decided that entry to the assembly premises will be regulated through Gate No. 1, with other gates remaining restricted, in order to streamline movement and strengthen perimeter control.

The deliberations also encompassed a comprehensive review of threat perception, intelligence inputs, deployment strategies, surveillance systems, communication networks, and contingency planning, alongside detailed assessment of visitor management, traffic regulation, and emergency response preparedness.