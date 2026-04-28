Delhi: Gig workers reel under extreme heatwave with little support available

NEW DELHI: As the capital reels under an unforgiving heatwave, with temperatures reaching nearly 45°C, the city’s army of gig workers – delivery riders, courier agents, and app-based service providers – find themselves on the frontlines of a crisis with little protection.

For these workers, the harshest hours are between noon and 4 pm, when the sun is at its peak and demand for food and grocery deliveries surges.

“This is the time when orders spike, but it’s also when stepping outside feels like stepping into fire,” says Ramesh, a food delivery rider who spends nearly 10 hours a day on the road.

“You can’t afford to log off, because incentives depend on completing a certain number of deliveries,” he added.

Despite the extreme conditions, many workers say they face penalties for delays often caused by heat-induced fatigue, traffic, or the need to take short breaks. Missing targets can mean reduced payouts or fewer future assignments.

Additionally, access to basic relief remains a major concern. Cooling shelters or rest points are scarce, and most workers rely on petrol pumps, roadside stalls, or shaded pavements to pause briefly. Along with that, hydration is a constant struggle. “Some of the apps did announce cooling shelters, but nothing substantial came out,” says Shaikh Saluddin, President of an Indian gig workers’ union.

Health risks from heat exhaustion to dehydration are rising, yet there is little institutional support. While some platforms have issued advisories or allowed minor flexibility, workers say these measures fall short of what’s needed on the ground.

The ongoing heatwave has also exposed the fragile economics of gig work. With no fixed salaries, paid leave, or health safeguards, workers are forced to choose between income and well-being.

“If we stop, we don’t earn. If we work, we suffer,” says one of the riders.