Delhi HC grants one-week interim bail to Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid to visit his ailing father

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted one-week interim bail to jailed Baramulla MP from Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, to let him visit his ailing father.

Rashid is facing trial in the terror funding case with allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain, however, clarified that during this period, Rashid, who is undergoing a jail term in a terror funding case, could either visit the hospital where his father is being treated or remain at home.

The bench further ordered that at least two police officials would accompany him in plainclothes at all times, and Rashid shall not bear the cost of their travel.

During the one week, there shall not be any "undue visitors" when Rashid is with his father, except immediate family members, it added.

The court passed the order while dealing with Rashid's appeal against a trial court's April 24 decision refusing to grant him interim bail.