First time in April, peak power demand crosses 7,000 MW

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s peak power demand crossed the 7,000 MW mark for the first time ever in April, touching 7,078 MW at 3:30 PM on Monday. In 2024 and 2025, the demand crossed the 7,000 MW level in May.

This time, BSES discoms met the peak power demand of 3159 MW and 1446 MW in their respective areas. Currently, these discoms are geared to ensure power supply to more than 53 lakh consumers and nearly 2.25 crore residents across the capital.

The arrangements include long-term PPAs, bilateral tie-ups, banking arrangements with other states and deployment of advanced technologies to estimate load and maintain uninterrupted supply in summer months.

Nearly 2,670 MW of green power will play a key role in ensuring reliable electricity supply during the peak summer months. Solar power is expected to contribute about 840 MW, hydro around 572 MW and wind 500 MW. On the other hand, Pumped Storage Plants (PSP) will provide around 312 MW, while rooftop solar installations will contribute nearly 250 MW.

Given the rising impact of weather volatility on electricity demand, BSES has also adopted a phased power procurement strategy to optimise costs while ensuring adequate availability of power during summer.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution also met peak power demand of 2030 MW, which is the highest for this summer.