JNU makes entry into global law ranking without faculty

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University has secured a place in the QS World University Rankings 2026 for Law and Legal Studies despite not having a dedicated Faculty of Law or offering core LLB and LLM programmes.

Instead, the university’s presence in the rankings rests on its research-driven approach through the Centre for the Study of Law and Governance, where legal studies intersect with public policy, governance and interdisciplinary inquiry.

Ranked in the 351–400 band this year, JNU’s performance reflects a mixed trajectory. It scored 59.1 in academic reputation and 49.7 in employer reputation, along with 65.7 in citations per paper and 60 in H-index citations—indicators that underscore its research strength but also point to a dip from 2025, when it was placed in the 251–300 bracket.

The decline is visible across parameters, including employer perception and research impact, even as its unconventional model continues to draw academic recognition.