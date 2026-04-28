Kejriwal wants to be his own judge, witness, alleges CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday hit back at former CM Arvind Kejriwal over his letter to a High Court judge and recent remarks, saying his approach suggests a belief that “whatever Kejriwal says is the ultimate truth.”

Gupta said Kejriwal appears to be acting as “his own lawyer, witness and judge.” “If he alone decides everything, what role is left for the judicial system?” she asked, adding that repeatedly questioning judicial institutions and casting doubts on constitutional processes undermines public faith.

The CM said refusing to appear in court while publicly levelling allegations against a judge is inappropriate and undermines the dignity of the judiciary. She added that when a chargesheet has been filed, seeking a change of judge raises questions about intent. Gupta also objected to comparisons with national icons.