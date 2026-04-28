Old Delhi District Magistrate terminates 142 guest teachers for allegedly refusing to perform Census duties

NEW DELHI: Inviting a sharp backlash, the District Magistrate (Old Delhi) G Sudhakar has recommended the immediate termination of 142 guest teachers for allegedly refusing to perform Census duties, prompting strong resistance from the Government Schools Teachers’ Association (GSTA).
The GSTA, however, has strongly contested the recommendation.
The association has written to the Education Minister Ashish Sood asking him to reconsider the issue.
In a detailed representation addressed to the Education Minister on April 28, the association said the proposed action was harsh, punitive and disproportionate, given the employment status of guest teachers.
It pointed out that these teachers are engaged on an annual contractual basis, with current contracts set to expire on May 8, 2026 and making abrupt termination unnecessary and contrary to administrative fairness.
Meanwhile, in the letter dated April 24 to the Directorate of Education, the DM had stated that the teachers had shown disobedience and unwillingness to carry out their statutory responsibilities as Census enumerators.
Calling the act one of 'gross negligence' and 'dereliction of duty', he argued that such conduct was detrimental to public interest. The letter further warned that tolerating such refusal could demoralise other staff engaged in Census work and lead to a breakdown of discipline.
Consequently, he recommended that their services be discontinued or terminated with immediate effect.
The teachers' association also highlighted the difficult conditions under which guest teachers were assigned Census duties. It cited lack of adequate resources, logistical challenges, and extremely inadequate remuneration as key concerns.
Notably, the GSTA underscored that the daily wages of guest teachers have not seen any increase for nearly eight years, rendering the additional burden of census work financially unviable.
Rejecting the charge of indiscipline, the General Secretary of the Government Schools Teachers’ Association, Ajayveer Yadav, in a statement said, “The teachers’ decision was not an act of wilful defiance but a result of systemic shortcomings. We urge the government to withdraw the termination proposal, ensure continuity of service through the summer break, and provide additional honorarium for Census duties on par with regular teachers.”