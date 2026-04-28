Old Delhi District Magistrate terminates 142 guest teachers for allegedly refusing to perform Census duties

NEW DELHI: Inviting a sharp backlash, the District Magistrate (Old Delhi) G Sudhakar has recommended the immediate termination of 142 guest teachers for allegedly refusing to perform Census duties, prompting strong resistance from the Government Schools Teachers’ Association (GSTA).

The GSTA, however, has strongly contested the recommendation.

The association has written to the Education Minister Ashish Sood asking him to reconsider the issue.

In a detailed representation addressed to the Education Minister on April 28, the association said the proposed action was harsh, punitive and disproportionate, given the employment status of guest teachers.

It pointed out that these teachers are engaged on an annual contractual basis, with current contracts set to expire on May 8, 2026 and making abrupt termination unnecessary and contrary to administrative fairness.

Meanwhile, in the letter dated April 24 to the Directorate of Education, the DM had stated that the teachers had shown disobedience and unwillingness to carry out their statutory responsibilities as Census enumerators.