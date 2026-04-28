Race for Delhi BJP Chief’s post intensifies as Virendra Sachdeva’s term ends

NEW DELHI: With the West Bengal elections nearing their conclusion, the race for the Delhi BJP president’s post has gathered momentum, with party insiders naming NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Chahal and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra among the leading contenders.
However, a section of leaders believes that incumbent Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva is likely to secure a second term, given the party’s historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections held last February.
Sachdeva completed three years in office in March. As per the BJP’s constitution, the state president’s term is three years, with a maximum of two consecutive terms allowed.
Under Sachdeva’s leadership, the BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in the Assembly elections, returning to power in Delhi after 27 years. Earlier, the party also maintained its record of winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2024 under his presidency.
Party sources said the national leadership is expected to take a decision on the Delhi BJP chief after the West Bengal Assembly elections conclude. The second and final phase of polling will be held on Wednesday, with results due on 4 May.
Sachdeva was first appointed as working president of the Delhi BJP in December 2022 and became full-time president in March 2023.
“The national leadership will decide which community the next Delhi BJP chief will represent,” a senior party functionary said.
Chahal, vice-chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), belongs to the Jat community, while Sachdeva, Malhotra and Babbar are Punjabis.
Other names, including Jai Prakash, are also being considered for the post. Prakash belongs to the Gujjar community.
Chahal, also the national convener of the NaMo app, is considered close to the party’s central leadership, while Union Minister Harsh Malhotra is believed to have strong links with the RSS, according to party leaders.
(With inputs from PTI)