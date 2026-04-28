Race for Delhi BJP Chief’s post intensifies as Virendra Sachdeva’s term ends

NEW DELHI: With the West Bengal elections nearing their conclusion, the race for the Delhi BJP president’s post has gathered momentum, with party insiders naming NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Chahal and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra among the leading contenders.

However, a section of leaders believes that incumbent Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva is likely to secure a second term, given the party’s historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections held last February.

Sachdeva completed three years in office in March. As per the BJP’s constitution, the state president’s term is three years, with a maximum of two consecutive terms allowed.

Under Sachdeva’s leadership, the BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in the Assembly elections, returning to power in Delhi after 27 years. Earlier, the party also maintained its record of winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2024 under his presidency.