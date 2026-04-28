Sarojini Nagar redevelopment project rejected

NEW DELHI: Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) rejected building plans for redevelopment project of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies in the Sarojini Nagar area, official documents said.

The proposal for the residential project comprises nine towers, two basements, a ground floor and 10 upper floors. The redevelopment plan for the GPRA colony was approved by the commission in 2020, and the formal building plans were “revised completely” and submitted to DUAC earlier this month.

“The current submission, received at the formal stage, lacks clarity and has discrepancies,” the minutes of the DUAC meeting in April said while declining the plans of a residential apartment project at Africa Avenue, Marg.

As part of the project, the terraces of the tower blocks have been envisaged as ‘sky garden terraces’. However, these have not been adequately detailed in the submission, the panel said. The DUAC observed that the proposal with respect to the residential apartment was approved at its meeting held on January 17, 2020.

“It was evident that the proposal has been revised completely, to the extent that the facade and the overall internal design scheme of the residential towers have undergone substantial changes compared to the previously approved 3D views,” the minutes added.

“A revised, corrected, and coordinated submission, with appropriate nomenclature and necessary modifications, shall be furnished for better understanding by the Commission,” they added.